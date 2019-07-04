Tornado in northeast China kills 6 people, injures 190

Beijing: A rare ferocious tornado blew through Kaiyuan city in the northeastern province of China killing at least six persons and injuring over 190 others along with damaging buildings.

The state-run CGTN television reported that around 3,500 buildings were also damaged affecting over 9,900 people in the incident.

The speed of the tornado was estimated to be about 23 metres per second. The tornado came as a surprise to the locals as it is quite rare in the region prompting the government to launch an investigation, the report said.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency out of the 190 injured 63 are still being treated at six hospitals.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said an emergency medical expert team has been sent to Kaiyuan city to treat the injured following the deadly tornado. Local health authorities initiated an emergency response and coordinated treatment of wounded people immediately after the tornado struck Kaiyuan.