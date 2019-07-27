Topmost Jaish commander among two killed in Shopian encounter

By pragativadinewsservice
Topmost Jaish commander killed
Srinagar: Topmost Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori alias Bihari, who was known for making improvised explosive devices (IED), was killed along with his local associate after a night-long operation at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian district.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bonbazar area of Shopian town early on Saturday morning.

As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed.

Munna Lahori hailed from Pakistan. He was responsible for “a series of civilian killings in Kashmir”, officials informed

