Top-seeds Bopanna-Sharan advance to Doubles Final

Pune: Top-seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan advanced to the final of the Tata Open Maharashtra by defeating Simone Bolelli and Ivan Dodig on Friday.

Bopanna-Sharan beat the Italian-Croatian pair 6-3, 3-6, 15-13 in the thrilling semi-final encounter held here at the Mhalunge-Balewadi Tennis Stadium.

The Indian pairing started the match by grabbing the opening game and keeping their serve intact while Bolelli-Dodig also did the same to make it 1-1. Sharan utilised his serve to good effect as he won the next game to put his team 2-1 ahead.

Dodig served in the next game with his partner Bolelli providing good support at the net and winning their second game. Bopanna used his experience in the next game to win his service game while Simone Bolelli showed why his team reached the Semi-Finals as he made it 3-3.

It was Sharan who made it 4-3, but the eighth game was the one where the Croatian Dodig could not save double break points and gave an opening to the top-seeds as they led 5-3. In what turned out to be the last game of the first set, it was the 38-year-old Bopanna who ended up serving a double fault but recovered in time to save a breakpoint, and then take the set 6-3.

The second set started with the Bolelli winning the first service game and giving his Croatian partner some much-needed confidence after his serve got broken in the first set. The consequent two games saw both Bopanna and Dodig holding on to their serve but it was Sharan whose serve was broken in the fourth game which gave Bolelli-Dodig a 3-1 advantage.

Bolelli held his serve to put more pressure on the Indians which was visible in the next game when Bopanna put a ball long when he should have scored a winner.