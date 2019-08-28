Top Maoist leader gunned down in encounter in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Top Maoist leader, Rakesh Sodhi, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel inside Pakanaguda forest in Bonda ghati area in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

This was informed by Police DG Bijay Kumar Sharma.

Rakesh, hailing from Ghatapad village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, was the leader of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of Maoists

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the outlaws in the forest area, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and DVF launched a search operation. Meanwhile, the Ultras seeing the security personnel opened fire.

In retaliation, Rakesh was shot down by the force.

Besides, a District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawan, identified as Jayaram Kabasi, was martyred while another sustained critical injuries in the gun battle.

