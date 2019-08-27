Top J&K police official calls foreign media ‘propaganda’ on Kashmir as fake news

Srinagar: A top police official in Jammu and Kashmir  has called the foreign media ‘propaganda’ as fake news that there is a siege in the region.

The police officer, Imtiyaz Hussain, on Tuesday tweeted that there have been just four killings since August 04. These killings occurred a day before the Central government announced the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Imtiyaz pointed out that out of the four killed in the Kashmir Valley, one was a terrorist and another was a cop, both dead in an encounter.

The cop made the remarks ahead of a high-level meeting of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, the meeting will be held later in the day and newly-appointed Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will preside over it.

