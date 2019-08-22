Tom Holland Unfollows Sony On Instagram!

New York: Admist the Sony-Marvel fiasco, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland appears to have unfollowed Sony on Instagram just one day after news of Sony cutting ties with Disney.

Tom Holland has been notably silent on the news of Disney and Sony cutting ties since it was reported that Sony and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will no longer co-produce Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after the former company failed to reach an agreement to continue their partnership with Disney.

However, MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad noted that Tom Holland is no longer following Sony on his official Instagram account. Regardless, Sony is reportedly planning to produce two more Spider-Man films with Tom Holland in the role.

Tom Holland unfollowing Sony on Instagram like: #SaveSpidey pic.twitter.com/X3mjJ73cYk — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) August 21, 2019



Reports suggest that Sony has Holland contracted for two more solo movies, but director Jon Watts is yet to board future films. The previous Holland Spider-Mans were jointly produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Meanwhile, several prominent actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Renner have commented on the ongoing fiasco. Holland’s father, Dominic, tweeted the popular hashtag ‘Save Spider-Man’.

