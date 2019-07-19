Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick’s trailer out

San Diego: The first trailer for long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick was released by the makers and Tom Cruise is seen as a hotshot fighter pilot.

The actor made a surprise appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con to introduce the footage which shows him back as Maverick. In the movie, Maverick will be dealing with issues of drone technology and fifth-generation fighters. He referred to the film as “a love letter to aviation”.

The Mission: Impossible actor is seen behind the controls of a fighter jet, as well as in his signature bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses that proved such an iconic look back in 1986.

Amid the aerial splendours, there is also a glimpse of Maverick donning a mysterious high altitude pressure suit, which raises the flying stakes.

<>

</>

“Top Gun” focused on risk-taking pilot Maverick and his family-oriented wingman, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). The bromance ended tragically, with Bradshaw dying after ejecting from their stalled jet.

The trailer paints Maverick as something of a dinosaur, unwilling to progress up the ranks and, according to his senior, played by Ed Harris, facing “extinction”. The new cast includes Miles Teller as the son of Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in the original, who becomes Maverick’s protege. He’ll star alongside the Set It Up breakout Glenn Powell, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, Insecure star Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer, returning to play Iceman.

Maverick was originally due for release this month but was pushed back by a year because the director Joseph Kosinski and his crew needed extra time to work on flight sequences with new technology and planes.

It is now due for release on June 2020.