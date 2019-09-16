Toll rises to 12 in Andhra boat tragedy

Amaravati: The death toll in Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy has risen to 12 after bodies of 4 people including an infant recovered on Monday morning.

Official sources said extensive search operations were being carried out by Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and state authorities with 21 more people missing.

The officials said while bodies of eight passengers were recovered from the river till Sunday night, another four were retrieved at the accident spot at Kachhuluru in East Godavari district on Monday morning.

One helicopter of the Indian Navy and another of the ONGC have been pressed into service while eight boats were being used by NDRF and SDRF personnel to search for the people feared drowned.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the accident spot.

The boat ‘Royal Vasishta’ was on its way to the picturesque Papikondalu tourist spot in the middle of the river when it met with the accident.