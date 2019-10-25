Toll Employees Hooliganism: Locals block NH-49 In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Alleging hooliganism by the toll employees on Gandhi Chhak, hundreds of locals staged demonstration and blocked NH-49 in the city today.

According to sources, despite the district administration’s order directing not to collect tax from the locals, the toll employees have been collecting taxes from the public since October 1.

Moreover, they also resort to misbehaviour when opposed.

Reportedly, the toll employees assaulted a local named Nirmal while collecting tax on October 24. Protesting the activities of the staffers at the toll gate, locals resorted to agitation.

Besides the complete refund of toll tax collection, the agitators also demanded an apology from the toll employees for assaulting Nirmal.

Vehicular movement on Jharsuguda-Belpahad road came to a grinding halt on account of the protest as vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade, sources said.