Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Organsiers launches official ticket website

Tokyo: The organisers of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday launched an official ticket website in both English and Japanese language for Olympic events.

The organsiers today announced that the applications for participation in a lottery for the initial offering of Olympic Games tickets will be accepted from residents of Japan from 9 to 28 May 2019 of which the results will be announced on June 20.

The Official ticket website contains the latest information on the event line-up for each session of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, details of the different categories of tickets, their prices and seat maps, as well as ticket sales guidelines.

The new website lists prices for the record 339 events in 33 sports — ranging from the cheapest general tickets at 2,500 yen ($22) to 300,000 yen for the best seats at the opening ceremony.

A further phase of ticket sales will start in the spring of 2020, offering first-come, first-served sales on a global basis. Check back later for details. I’m coming from abroad, where do I get my info?

The people living outside Japan will be able to purchase tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs). ATRs can conduct promotional activities in their assigned territories from 9 May 2019.

ATRs can then commence their ticket sales from 15 June 2019, though the sales launch date in each territory may vary depending on each ATR’s sales plans and schedules.