Toddler drowns after falling into pit in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after he fell into a pit filled with water near his house in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dhanu Munda, son of Manglu Munda of Ganijang Adivasi Colony in Bhadrak rural police jurisdiction.

According to sources, the minor was playing near his house in the evening while his parents, both daily wagers, were away at work. He accidentally fell into the pit filled with water.

Upon their return, the couple found their son in the pit and rushed him to Baripada community health centre. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.