Today’s youth should strive to set world peace: S&ME Minister

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the three-day mega event BJEM MUN-2019 concluded on the premises of BJEM School, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The event was aimed at providing young minds with a launching pad to understand and discuss serious global issues and the possible solutions to such challenges.

Around 600 delegates from various schools of the state participated in this simulated global diplomatic forum (Model United Nations).

Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister, School & Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha and Hara Prasad Das, Ex-Vice Chairman, SAT, Odisha graced the valedictory occasion as the Chief Guest and Chief Speaker respectively.

Dash said that such activities will provide platforms to children to be aware of the issues related to global happenings. The Chief Speaker stated that such events will enable children to develop leadership skills and increase bilateral relations for mutual co-existence.

Principal Sandhya Jena extended a warm welcome to all the guests and dignitaries on and off the dais. Raghunath Mishra, Chairman, P. K. Jena, Manager & C. R. Bairisal, Addl. Manager were among the other speakers who addressed the gathering with highly motivating words.

The speakers highlighted how understanding emerging global challenges and finding the solutions are a part of their academic learning.

And Secretary-General of MUN-2019 Swaraj Baral said that it’s the youths who can only lead the communities avoiding all threats to peaceful world order. Prizes and certificates were given away to the participants for their outstanding performance. Towards the end, scintillating cultural bonanza by the participants enthralled the audience.