TMC moves EC after wrestler Khali campaigns for BJP

Kolkata: The TMC has moved Election Commission after wrestler Khali campaigned for BJP saying US citizen should not be allowed to influence Indian voters.

In a letter to the poll body, the party said Khali is an American citizen and thus he should not be allowed to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India.

Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ‘The Great Khali’ joined the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra during his nomination filing on Friday.

A huge crowd turned up to get a glimpse of the WWE wrestler who travelled in an open jeep along with Hazra.

Khali said: “To me, friendship is bigger than the party. I have come from America to support my younger brother. He is filing his nomination papers. I want to request you not to waste votes but to cast vote for him so that he can raise his voice in Parliament”.