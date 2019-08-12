TMC leaders laundering money through Durga Puja committees: BJP

By pragativadinewsservice
Kolkata: The BJP on Monday has accused the Trinamool Congress leaders of laundering money through Durga Puja committees, reports said.

The saffron party’s allegation has come after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the intent of IT notices served to Durga Puja committees.

Banerjee on Sunday had criticised the Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees here saying festivals should be exempted from levies.

She said Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said in some puja committees, senior TMC leaders and ministers occupy important positions and use it to launder their black money through chit fund scams.

Sinha alleged that Banerjee is “more interested” in appeasing Muslims rather than heeding the sentiments of Hindus.

