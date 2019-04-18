TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2019: Mukesh Ambani, lawyers Menaka & Arundhati in list

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who led a legal battle regarding Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, joined the TIME magazine’s prestigious list of 100 most influential people in the world for 2019.

Writing a profile for Ambani, Chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra said Ambani’s father Dhirubhai was a visionary in Indian business whose Reliance Industries conglomerate pioneered ways of targeting global scale.

Mahindra also added that the scale of Ambani’s Reliance Jio mobile-data network, which has already connected over 280 million people in India with low-cost 4G, is “impressive by any standard.”

Similarly, actress Priyanka Chopra also penned a profile for the Supreme Court advocate duo, who led a battle to ensure equal rights for the LGBTQ community in India, said that the ladies became beacons of hope for the Indian LGBTQ+ community.

Katju and Guruswamy led the fight for equal rights for the LGBTQ community in India and were lead lawyers representing the petitioners seeking to decriminalise homosexual activity between consenting adults, which was punishable by up to 10 years in jail according to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Supreme Court of India struck down parts of Section 377 in a unanimous verdict delivered on 6 September 2018.

Some of the names in the list included Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj, US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, golfer Tiger Woods, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Among artists, Oscar-winning Lady Gaga and Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, BTS music band, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh, Brie Larson, and Ariana Grande were mentioned.