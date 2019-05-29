TIME magazine lavishes praise on Modi, describes him as unifier

By pragativadinewsservice
TIME magazine lavishes praise on Modi
New York: The TIME magazine of US has lavished praises on Indian Prime Minister barely a month after criticizing him as the ‘Divider in Chief’.

The magazine has changed its stance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power with a landslide majority in the recently concluded polls.

The latest article has said :‘Modi has united India like no Prime Minister in decades’.

The TIME magazine article published on May 28 dwelt upon the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party’s developmental agenda in the previous five-tenure from 2014-2019.

The previous article was highly critical of the Indian PM. The latest article said:“A key factor is that Modi has managed to transcend India’s greatest fault line: the class divide”.

 

