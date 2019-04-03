Time has arrived to re orient present education system: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the time has arrived for India to reorient present education system to inculcate values, morals and ethics in students and to re-established itself as a knowledge and innovation hub.

He called for a complete overhaul of the higher education system so that it caters to the fast changing requirements of the 21st century. ‘Apart from remolding the syllabi and pedagogy, the stress should be on learning-by-doing’, he suggested.

Addressing the 32 Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), here today, the Vice President asked the students to work with dedication and sincerity to realize their dreams.

He presented degrees and diplomas to more than 2 lakh students who were graduating from the main campus of IGNOU and various regional centres today. He urged the students to prove themselves to be worthy of the certificates, diplomas and degrees they had received.

Naidu stressed that everybody must strive to build a New India, which was free of poverty, illiteracy, fear, corruption, hunger and discrimination. Saying that quality assurance was important for improving higher education sector, he called for stringent measures to address excessive commercialization and poor governance in private and government-funded institutions respectively.

The Vice President said that Higher education must transform an individual into a responsible human being with social, moral and ethical values instilled in him or her, apart from making the person more productive. He further said that the quality assurance and accreditation mechanism must acknowledge the transformative role of education in a broader sense and facilitate in widening the horizons of Indian higher education system.