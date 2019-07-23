Time for Rahul to take the lead with young team: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: It is the time for Rahul Gandhi and his young team to restructure the party, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh’s statement has come amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the grand old party.

Singh tweeted: “Congress Party has always encouraged young leadership. So come on and take BJP/RSS Ideology head on and you have our unconditional support and would be very happy to be led. So now lead and save our country from this Ideology of Hate and Violence. We are with you”.

The Congress party is without a chief since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation on July 3, 2019. Recently, Natwar Singh endorsed Priyanka Gandhi’s name for the post saying that the party will split within 24 hours if a non-Gandhi is elected as its chief.

Earlier, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that a ‘non-Gandhi’ can be party chief, but the Gandhi family must remain active within the organisation.