Timber smuggling racket busted in Bolangir, pickup van seized

Bolangir: Forest department officials busted an illegal timber racket with the seizure of a Sal wood-laden pickup van on NH-26 near Ghunchipalli Chakk under Deogaon forest range in Bolangir district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials intercepted the vehicle near Ghunchipalli Chakk yesterday and recovered at least 90 pieces Sal logs. Reportedly, the Sal logs worth lakhs were being illegally transported from Rampur forest area to Patkura.

However, the accused persons managed to flee from the spot. A case was registered and efforts to nab the persons involved in the illegal trade is on, the police said.