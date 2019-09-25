Timber-laden pickup van seized in Balasore, smugglers escape

By pragativadinewsservice
Nilgiri: Forest department personnel seized a timber-laden pickup van from Gadiamal Square at Sergarh-Nilgiri road under Vigilance forest range in Balasore district today.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance forest ranger Shyam Singh along with other personnel intercepted a suspicious timber-laden pickup van near Gadiamal Square on the Sergarh-Nilgiri road.

Upon checking, several pieces of sissoo wood logs worth around Rs 1 lakh was seized along with the vehicle used in illegal transportation of the logs. However, the smugglers managed to escape, officials said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the persons involved in the illegal trade, officials added.

