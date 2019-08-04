TikTok partners with NGO to promote #CleanIndia challenge

New Delhi: TikTok, a leading short video platform, has been known to the young generation since long and now the Video app has partnered with a youth volunteer non-profit organisation, Bhumi, to launch #CleanIndia challenge.

The world’s leading app for short-form mobile videos has joined hands with an NGO to support Swachh Bharat Mission.

Partnering with a youth volunteer non-profit organisation, the app launched #CleanIndia challenge on its platform to draw focus on sanitation in the country.

The platform will encourage users to participate in this challenge by cleaning their neighbourhood and showcasing their work on TikTok by posting before and after videos.

Bhumi will conduct and host cleanliness drives across multiple cities pan India to encourage TikTok users and citizens to volunteer in this mission.

According to a statement released by the company, “The entire campaign will culminate into 100+ events spread across 30+ cities, starting from August 2nd until October 2nd, 2019 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and help achieve the Swachh Bharat Mission of a cleaner India.”

This collaboration with Bhumi and the #CleanIndia campaign have been launched as part of TikTok For Good.