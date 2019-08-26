TikTok join hands with IIMC to train budding media professionals in India

UncategorizedTechTech News
By pragativadinewsservice
TikTok joins hands with IIMC
9

New Delhi: Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has partnered with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to train budding media professionals through workshops starting from today.

According to sources, the workshop will train media professionals on existing industry-wide challenges faced due to the evolving social media landscape in India.

Related Posts

High Calorie Dinner May Trigger Heart Disease, Diabetes Risk

Sleeping Less Than 6 Hours May Multiply Death Risk: Study

Actor Sanjay Dutt set to re-enter politics, claims…

Under the partnership, TikTok and the IIMC will organise a series of workshops with students and professors of the educational institutions across its six regional campuses over the next two months.

The workshops would feature a curriculum that incorporates insights and learnings shared by thought leaders from new media, internet-based companies and the educational institutional community.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

High Calorie Dinner May Trigger Heart Disease, Diabetes Risk

Sleeping Less Than 6 Hours May Multiply Death Risk: Study

Actor Sanjay Dutt set to re-enter politics, claims…

1 of 166