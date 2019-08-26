TikTok join hands with IIMC to train budding media professionals in India

New Delhi: Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has partnered with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to train budding media professionals through workshops starting from today.

According to sources, the workshop will train media professionals on existing industry-wide challenges faced due to the evolving social media landscape in India.

Under the partnership, TikTok and the IIMC will organise a series of workshops with students and professors of the educational institutions across its six regional campuses over the next two months.

The workshops would feature a curriculum that incorporates insights and learnings shared by thought leaders from new media, internet-based companies and the educational institutional community.