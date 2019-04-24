TikTok ban lifted by Madras High Court

National
By pragativadinewsservice
TikTok ban lifted
16

New Delhi: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the interim ban on popular video creating and sharing application TikTok.

A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar has vacated the interim order by the Supreme Court of India (SC), on 22 April, to ban TikTok in the country.

Related Posts

Pakistani terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

New Coast Guard Vessel C-441 commissioned

Gautam Gambhir richest among Delhi LS nominees in fray

The court allowed downloading of the app after the Chinese company informed the court that it has mechanisms to regulate contest. Besides, the Chinese firm said it is only an intermediary platform which does not upload contents.

Notably, acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on TikTok, the Madras HC in its April 3 order had said that it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile applications.

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the ban order, the government had asked both Google and Apple to comply with the order and take down the application.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.