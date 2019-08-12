Tigress ‘Priyanka’ dies at Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: Tigress ‘Priyanka’, which was suffering from age-related ailments, died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on Monday.

The 19-year & 5 month-old tigress was unwell for the past two years. Since then, she was being treated by a veterinary team of the zoo. However, Priyanka breathed her last this morning.

With the death of the tigress, the count of tigers came down to 26, which includes four white male tigers, five white female tigers, and four black tigers.

Tigress Priyanka was born in 2000 to tiger Roshan and tigress Tanuja.