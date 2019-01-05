Tiger dies in Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra

Amravati: In a shocking news for animal lovers, a tiger was found dead in the Melghat Tiger Reserve near Motha village in Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Forest officials said the cause behind the death of the big cat is still unknown.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra government recently came under fire after a female tiger, T-1 or Tigress Avni by forest rangers was shot dead.

Tigress Avni’s death had invited criticism from animal rights activists. The animal rights activists were upset over the manner in which the tigress was killed by forest rangers and hunters.

Tigress Avni, who was believed to be responsible for the death of at least 13 people in the past two years, was gunned down by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on November 2 last year.