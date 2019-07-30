Tiger cub named in the honour of Dhing express”Hima Das”

Bengaluru: A baby Royal Bengal tiger has been named in the honour of Assam teenage ace sprinter Hima Das in Bannerghatta Biological Park of Karnataka.

According to local reports, the authorities in the famous Bengaluru Park believe that by naming the cub after the star athlete, they will not only be able to attract more tourists but also raise awareness on tiger conservation.

The executive director of the state-run zoo, Vanashree Vipin Singh, made the announcement while revealing the zoo’s plans and initiative to celebrate the special occasion.

Hima, who won the U-20 World Championships, last year, grabbed her fifth gold of the month last week as she returned to her pet event, the 400m race, in the Czech Republic. She clocked 52.09 seconds, a season-best for Hima, overtakes her previous timing of 52.88 seconds, which she had recorded in Patiala earlier this year.

Incidentally, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj were honoured in a similar manner recently as two sloth bears were named after them by the Bannerghatta Rescue Centre.