Ticket Outlets & Box Office to open from tomorrow for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar: With just over two weeks left for the start of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Organisers today announced that the physical sale of tickets at the Box Office at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and at various outlets throughout the host city of Bhubaneswar, will commence from Thursday.

The organisers also announced that fans who have purchased Online Vouchers for the Qualifiers which are to be held on November 1 and 2, will be able to redeem them at the Redemption Counter situated at Kalinga Stadium.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha is the biggest tournament of the year for the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams as they look to cement their place at Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the start of physical sale of tickets will help in making it easier for the local public to book their spots to witness both Men’s and Women’s hockey teams in action.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, currently World No. 5, will face Russia in their Olympic Qualifiers in a two-legged tie, while the World No. 9 Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face the task of defeating USA in their two matches at the Kalinga Stadium in November.

Tickets for each of the two match days (one match-day includes two matches) will be available around the city of Bhubaneswar at various outlets and also at the Box Office situated at Gate No. 9 of the Kalinga Stadium. Whereas, fans who have already purchased their tickets online, can redeem their Online Vouchers at the Redemption Counter located at Gate No. 4 of the iconic stadium.

The physical sale of tickets at all the various outlets across the city, and at the Box Office at Gate No. 9, along with the Redemption of Online Vouchers at Gate No. 4 at Kalinga Stadium will be open from 1100 hrs – 1800 hrs from Thursday onwards.

Earlier on September 18, Ticketgenie Solutions Pvt Ltd, who is the official ticket sales agency for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha, made the tickets available online at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Olympic-Qualifiers-Odisha

The tickets for the tournament have been reasonably priced at INR 300 for East Stand, INR 200 for North and South Stand, and INR 500 for West Stand for the Olympic Qualifiers to be played on 1st and 2nd November 2019.

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, spoke on the launch of sale of physical tickets, “FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha is the most important tournament for our Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s Hockey teams as we look to cement our spot at next year’s Tokyo Olympics 2020. It gives me great joy to announce that the physical sale of tickets and the redemption of Online Vouchers will commence from Thursday onwards. I am also delighted for our fans from Bhubaneswar and around the country as they will be able to purchase the tickets for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. We look forward to receiving the support of our fans, and I am sure their support will help our teams in excelling against the likes of Russia and USA at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in November.”

Additionally, Hockey India has announced that the practice sessions of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on October 19 and 26 will be open to the public from 5.30 PM to 7.00 PM at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. Hockey enthusiasts can avail this opportunity as the entry is open to the East, North and South Stands.