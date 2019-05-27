Thunderstorm with lightning & rainfall alert for 2 Odisha dists

Uncategorized
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm with lightning & rainfall alert
45

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm with lightning and rainfall alert has been issued for Keonjhar district till 3.00 PM while alert has been issued for Angul district till 3.30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Jhumpura, Banspal, Patna, Saharpada, Ghatgaon, Telkoi, Anandpur, Harichandanpur, Ghasipura, Hatadihi, and Hadgiri areas of Keonjhar district till 3.00 PM.

Related Posts

Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to PM Modi & his…

Hockey India congratulates Odisha’s Sunita Lakra on…

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for two Odisha districts

Similarly, an alert has been issued in Pallahara, Kaniha, Chendipada, Kishorenagar, Talcher, Banarpal and Athmallik areas of Angul district till 3.30 PM.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.