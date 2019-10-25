Thunderstorm & Rainfall Alert Issued For 11 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued thunderstorm warning for 13 districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are Gajapati, Gajam, Rayagada Maurbhanj, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Dhenkanal districts.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall are likely to occur over these districts between 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.