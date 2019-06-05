Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for two Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for two Odisha districts till 6.15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3. 15 pm and 6.15 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
