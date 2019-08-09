Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for two Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for two districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

