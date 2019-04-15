Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for seven Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for seven districts of Odisha till 9.15 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nuapara, Ganjam and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light is rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over some parts of the districts between 7.15 pm and 9.15pm today,” latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

