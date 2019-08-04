Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for seven Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for seven districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Khurda and Cuttack districts.

“Light thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

