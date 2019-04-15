Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm, rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha till 5.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light is rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over some parts of the districts between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm today,” latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
