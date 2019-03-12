Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for nine districts of Odisha till 10.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

“Latest satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 6.45 pm and 10.45 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.