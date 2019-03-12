Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for nine Odisha dists
24

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for nine districts of Odisha till 10.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

Related Posts

Third Test-Firing of Guided Pinaka Successful

Not allowed to cheat, Deogarh college students walk out of…

Higher food prices pushes up retail inflation

“Latest satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 6.45 pm and 10.45 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.