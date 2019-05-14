Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for four Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for four districts of Odisha till 12 noon today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts during the time, read the latest bulletin issued by the MeT centre.