Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

