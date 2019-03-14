Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for five districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Koenjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts of Odisha.

“Latest satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3 pm and 7 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.