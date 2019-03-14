Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha
23

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for five districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Koenjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts of Odisha.

Related Posts

Shatrughan Sinha asks PM to make way for better leadership

India, Pakistan talk on Kartarpur corridor is constructive

Decomposed body of man recovered from his house in Ganjam…

“Latest satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3 pm and 7 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.