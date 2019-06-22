Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for eight Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha till 11.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Dhenkanal districts.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 8. 30 pm and 11.30 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

