Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for seven districts of Odisha till 7:30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nuapada, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Angul and Rayagada districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.