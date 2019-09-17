Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 7 Odisha districts between 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts between 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.