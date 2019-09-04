Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 7 districts of Odisha between 11 AM to 2 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts.

As per the latest IMD forecast, “Moderate thunderstorm & lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 11 AM to 2 PM today.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

