Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 6 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for six districts of Odisha between 01:15 PM to 04:15 PM today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 01:15 PM to 04:15 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

