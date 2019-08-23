Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm & rainfall alert
13

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 10.30 AM today.

The alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Puri districts.

Related Posts

Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Odisha

Headlines This Morning

Pick-up vans transporting cattle torched in Sundergarh

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts till 10.30 AM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Odisha

Headlines This Morning

Pick-up vans transporting cattle torched in Sundergarh

1 of 5,082