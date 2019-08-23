Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 10.30 AM today.

The alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Puri districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts till 10.30 AM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.