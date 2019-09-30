Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha between 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore and Bhadrak.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts between 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

