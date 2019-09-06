Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha between 8 am to 1 am today.

The alert has been sounded for Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts.

As per the latest IMD forecast, “Moderate thunderstorm & lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 10 am to 11 am.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.