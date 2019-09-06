Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
rainfall alert
13

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha between 8 am to 1 am today.

The alert has been sounded for Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts.

Related Posts

Wear your seat belt! CM Naveen does the same

2-month-old baby girl dies after administration of polio…

Headlines This Morning

As per the latest IMD forecast, “Moderate thunderstorm & lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall is likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 10 am to 11 am.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Wear your seat belt! CM Naveen does the same

2-month-old baby girl dies after administration of polio…

Headlines This Morning

1 of 6,631