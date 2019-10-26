Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 4 southern Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for four districts of Odisha till 6:30 PM today.

The alert has been issued for Raygada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, thundershower and rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.