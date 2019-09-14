Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 3 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 3 Odisha districts between 9 AM to 12 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsingpur.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 9 AM to 12 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

