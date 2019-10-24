Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 21 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 21 districts of Odisha till 10.30 AM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 AM to 10.30 AM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.