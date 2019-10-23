Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 18 Odisha dists till 7:30 PM

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm warning for 18 districts of Odisha till 7.30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Rayagada , Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur,Kalahandi,Puri,Khurda Cuttack, Bhadrak Balasore, Jagasingpur, Kendrapara, MayurBhanj, Keonjhar, Anugul, Dhenkanal districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4.30 PM to 7.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

